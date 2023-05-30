Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Nordstrom has set its FY24 guidance at $1.80 to $2.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.80-$2.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 42.08% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nordstrom Stock Up 4.0 %

JWN stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JWN. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,002,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,733,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,083,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,711,000 after purchasing an additional 454,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,738,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 681,451 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

