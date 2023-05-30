Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $438.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.