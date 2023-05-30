Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,562,000 after purchasing an additional 242,658 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,383 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $438.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.