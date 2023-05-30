NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

