Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.76.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $55.79 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at $2,567,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

