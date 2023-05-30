Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 270,782 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,381,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,011,000 after purchasing an additional 102,903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,509,000 after buying an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXY opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

