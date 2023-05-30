Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $86.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares in the company, valued at $57,818.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock worth $533,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 42.8% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $201,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Okta by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

