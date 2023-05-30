Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.97.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA opened at $88.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Okta will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 in the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Okta by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Okta by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,934,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,081,000 after purchasing an additional 407,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Okta by 10.9% in the third quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

