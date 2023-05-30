Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Insider Activity at Olympic Steel
In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.
Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.1 %
Olympic Steel Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
Read More
