Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Down 13.0% in May

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the April 30th total of 365,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Olympic Steel

In other news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.1 %

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $58.84. The company has a market capitalization of $491.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

