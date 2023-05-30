Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.