OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $50.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE OMF opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $14,461,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 402.5% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

