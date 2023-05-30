Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 13,175 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after purchasing an additional 255,886 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exelixis by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,405,000 after acquiring an additional 182,299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $254,133.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,090 shares of company stock worth $2,366,864. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

