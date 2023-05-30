Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 13,486 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 185.78%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

