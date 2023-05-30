Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,319,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

VICI stock opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

