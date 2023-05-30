Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vicor by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

Vicor Stock Up 11.4 %

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Vicor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.