Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vicor by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vicor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Vicor
Vicor Stock Up 11.4 %
Vicor stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 1.36. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.71 and a 52-week high of $82.39.
Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $97.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Vicor had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Vicor Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
