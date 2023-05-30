Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.54.
Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
