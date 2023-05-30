Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHI. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Stock Up 0.5 %

RHI stock opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $92.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

