Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,705,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 0.8 %

IEX opened at $203.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.