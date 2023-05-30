Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 5,964 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in MGIC Investment by 610.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,102,000 after buying an additional 1,347,201 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,680,000 after buying an additional 866,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 1,537.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 897,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,133,000 after buying an additional 842,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

