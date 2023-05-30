Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 8,354 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avnet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,934,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,737,000 after buying an additional 458,855 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Avnet by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,999,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,591,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avnet by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,463,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,445,000 after buying an additional 184,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avnet by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after buying an additional 359,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

