Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 174.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

PayPal stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

