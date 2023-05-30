Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,262,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $422,518,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

