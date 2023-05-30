Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.70.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Articles

