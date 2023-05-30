Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $496.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.03. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $505.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.04.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.