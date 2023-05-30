Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,246 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,715.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Greg Scheu bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.23 per share, with a total value of $203,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,474.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $138,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,715.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $46.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

