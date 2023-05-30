Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,225,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after acquiring an additional 252,380 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 188,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.06.

NYSE MRO opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.