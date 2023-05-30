Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,587,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 140,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $153.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $155.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

