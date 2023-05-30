Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.26 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

