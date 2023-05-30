Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

AMP stock opened at $309.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

