Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $998,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

