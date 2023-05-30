Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,947,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $549,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

