Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 120.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,923.62, for a total value of $12,469,220.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,520,998.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $77,730,646 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,956.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,617.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,986.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,684.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5,180.31. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 EPS for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

