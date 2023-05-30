Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $985,000 in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.