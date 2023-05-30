Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,062 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Gentex were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 179,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,326,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,181,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,082 shares of company stock worth $311,401. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

