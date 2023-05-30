Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $953,000 Investment in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $68,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares in the company, valued at $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,554 shares of company stock worth $3,203,638 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE NUS opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $47.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Citigroup raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

