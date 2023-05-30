Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 12,920 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after purchasing an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,038,000 after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,077 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after purchasing an additional 117,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,438 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $119,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,885 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $79.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

