Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 506 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.03.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

