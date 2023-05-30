Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 9,168 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.58%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,010. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

