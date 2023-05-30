Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 21,591 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,591 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after acquiring an additional 60,882 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after purchasing an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:PHM opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,100 shares of company stock worth $15,962,206 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

