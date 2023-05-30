Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,330,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,078 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,229,000 after buying an additional 484,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,691,122,000 after buying an additional 476,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,723,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $787,140,000 after buying an additional 427,730 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after purchasing an additional 403,467 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

CINF opened at $98.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 819.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

