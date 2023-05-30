Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,791 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.