Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $185,015,000 after purchasing an additional 102,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 50,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

