Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,753 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,699,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,504,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,326 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAP stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -137.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.