Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,214 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.9 %

MCK opened at $387.95 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

