Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,822 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,152 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,999,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,960,000 after purchasing an additional 453,622 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,227.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,328.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($58.08) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

