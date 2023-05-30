Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trims Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,279,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE opened at $350.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Articles

