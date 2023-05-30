Open Text Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Open Text has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Open Text has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Open Text to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 34,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 120.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

