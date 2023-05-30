Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Orange County Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $179.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Orange County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $24.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange County Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $3,726,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 216.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 24,959 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Orange County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management. It operates through the Banking Business and Wealth Management Business segments. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers through Orange Bank & Trust Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.