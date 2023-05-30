Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

ORAN opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 44.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Orange by 2,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

