Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.
Orange Price Performance
ORAN opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
