Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,548 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned about 0.07% of Organon & Co. worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE OGN opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $38.95.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

